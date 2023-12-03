Routed In Telangana, But BJP's Sting In Tail - Defeats For Revanth Reddy, KCR

The BJP's KV Rama Reddy beat Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Congress' Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy.

The BJP has been routed in the Telangana Assembly election - it is leading in, or won, just nine of 111 seats and has to watch as the Congress defeats the BRS, which has been in power since 2014.

Nevertheless, the BJP has managed a substantial twin shock in Kamareddy, where KV Ramana Reddy has overpowered outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao - hailed as the 'father of Telangana' - and the Congress' newly-appointed state boss Revanth Reddy, who orchestrated his party's win.

This is more of a prestige blow for the BRS and the Congress, since both K Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR, and Revanth Reddy are fighting two seats each. KCR is leading, and will likely win comfortably, from his bastion of Gajwel, while Revanth Reddy is set for an equally easy win in Kodangal.

READ | From Third Front Dreams To Crashlanding In Telangana, KCR's Huge Reversal

For the BJP, though, this is a significant result.

The Telangana election was the first chapter in its 'Mission South' storybook - a chance to make inroads into South India ahead of next year's general election. At present, the BJP does not have a state in the southern part of the country - which has been a traditionally a tough nut for it to crack.

The party was in power in Karnataka till it was ousted earlier this year by the Congress and Kerala remains immune to its charms; in 2021 the BJP won zero of 113 seats and in 2016 it got one from 98.

READ | "BRS Will Bounce Back": Telangana Minister KTR Concedes Defeat

Last year in Tamil Nadu, the BJP - which was then allied with the AIADMK - was voted out and, since them, the regional party has broken off ties in a state that is dominated by local politics.

As a result, with the spotlight on the Telangana election, the BJP pulled out the stops, fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party boss JP Nadda in its campaign.

The return has been bitterly disappointing; of the state's 119 seats, the Congress is leading in or has won 63 and the BRS 40. The BJP has just nine - only three more than Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

With that in mind, KV Rama Reddy's win and the doubling of its vote share from five years ago - less than seven per cent in 2018 to nearly 14 per cent (so far) this year - will be a boost for the BJP.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.