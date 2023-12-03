Telangana Election Results Live: 'BRS Will Bounce Back': Telangana Minister KTR Concedes Defeat

Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate, KTR posted on X. (FILE)

Telangana minister and Chief Minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao has conceded defeat. "Party will bounce back," he said. He also said that he was not sad but "surely disappointed as it (the result) was not in expected lines for us".

"Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏



Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back… — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023

BRS, the only party Telangana saw at its helm since its birth in 2014, has voted for the Congress this time around with the party leading in 65 seats. The halfway mark for the 119-member Telangana assembly is 60.

With Congress' gains, K Chandrashekar Rao's dream of hitting a hattrick has been shattered.

The Congress campaign in Telangana picked up momentum after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the party's victory in assembly polls in neighbouring Karnataka.

The elections, which set the momentum for the 2024 polls, have seen the BJP and the Congress go head-to-head in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana was a direct contest between the Congress and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS.