How Revanth Reddy Changed The Game For Congress In Telangana

Revanth Reddy was appointed Telangana Congress chief in 2021

Revanth Reddy's style of functioning as Telangana Congress chief earned him several detractors within the party ranks, but the 54-year-old appears to have led a winning campaign in the southern state. What's more, Mr Reddy is leading against Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi K Chandrashekar Rao in BRS stronghold Kamareddy.

A former MLA from the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party, Mr Reddy is a two-time MLA and currently represents Malkajgiri in Lok Sabha. He joined the Congress in 2017.

Following his appointment as Telangana Congress chief in July 2021, Mr Reddy was increasingly visible on the ground, leading street protests on a host of issues against the ruling BRS government.

Taking a cue from its lesson in Karnataka, where the visibility and prominence of local leaders paid off, the Congress leadership backed Mr Reddy to the tee, despite voices of protests from his rivals within the party. Mr Reddy was projected as a big stage leader, addressing massive rallies and constantly seen alongside the party's national faces.

The high command's choice of Mr Reddy as the competitor against KCR was a clear move to amplify his image in the run-up to the state polls. And now, he is leading at Kamareddy, a BRS stronghold that has voted for the party ever since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Mr Reddy is also leading in Kodangal, the second seat he is contesting from. KCR is leading at Gajwel, his stronghold and the second seat he is contesing from.

Earlier, the state Congress chief had predicted a landslide victory for his party. Right after exit polls projected a Congress win in Telangana, Mr Reddy had said, "Congress is going to get landslide victory this time and the same thing is reflected in the exit polls. We are going to get over 80 seats."

On questions on whether he will be the Chief Minister if the Congress wins, he said, "There is a screening committee, a selection committee and then the CWC has to take a call (for CM). In Congress, there is a process for everything. Being the PCC president, I will have to obey every order from the high command."