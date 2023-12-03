Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes In Rajasthan Today

New Delhi:
Election Results 2023: The elections in Rajasthan were held in a single phase on November 25.
The votes for the Rajasthan assembly polls, which saw a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, will be counted today. The elections in the desert state were held in a single phase on November 25. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leading the Congress, is optimistic that the party will defy the long-standing anti-incumbency trend of Rajasthan.
The BJP is set to defeat the Congress and return to power, an NDTV poll of polls indicated. The biggest predictions in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party are Republic TV-Matrize, which gives the BJP a massive 115-130 seats, and the Times Now-ETG, which gives it 108-128 seats.
Here are the LIVE updates from Rajasthan:
Rajasthan Election Results: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Exclusive
"It is an exciting day. It's massive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs massive misgovernance of the Congress. We are confident that the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a vast number of seats," Mr Rathore said.
On Rebels
"Anybody who keeps the "nation first" will fight unitedly as the party. People who wanted to take advantage of the party and did not get what they wanted, jumped the ship. In terms of reaching out to the independents, the senior leaders will do it," he said.
Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Divya Kumari Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Ashok Gehlot
Much like the last several decades, it's a direct competition between the saffron party and the grand old party in Rajasthan. The two national parties are closely monitoring political developments in Rajasthan and other four states that voted this election cycle ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
Rajasthan Election Results: Past Results
The Congress party won the 2018 polls, with 100 seats as compared to BJP's 73. Party veteran Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the state chief minister for the third time in 2018. In 2013, the BJP had secured a gargantuan majority with 163 seats, with Vasundhara Raje leading the government as the chief minister for the second time. The Congress' strength was reduced to just 21 seats in the Assembly.
Rajasthan Election Results: Total Candidates
What's the total number of candidates in Rajasthan?
The Rajasthan state assembly will get 199 of its 200 MLAs from among the 1,862 candidates in the fray this time. A total of 5,26,90,146 people were eligible to vote in this year's elections.
Rajasthan Election Results: Voter Turnout
What was the voter turnout in 2023?
Rajasthan registered a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, marginally higher than 2018's 74.71 per cent.
Rajasthan Election Results: Stage Set For Counting
Banking on the Ashok Gehlot dispensation's welfare measures in Rajasthan, will the Congress today buck the trend of the state not repeating a government in the past three decades? In the last six assembly elections, the state voted the BJP and the Congress to power alternately.
While most pollsters have predicted an edge for the BJP in Rajasthan, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the assembly polls held on November 25.
With varying predictions, nothing is being left to chance. The Congress as well as the BJP have started reaching out to Independent candidates, including rebels, and even smaller outfits in case there is a split verdict.