Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes In Rajasthan Today

Election Results 2023: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leading the Congress, is optimistic that the party will defy the long-standing anti-incumbency trend of Rajasthan.

Election Results 2023: The elections in Rajasthan were held in a single phase on November 25.

New Delhi:

The votes for the Rajasthan assembly polls, which saw a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, will be counted today. The elections in the desert state were held in a single phase on November 25. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leading the Congress, is optimistic that the party will defy the long-standing anti-incumbency trend of Rajasthan. 

The BJP is set to defeat the Congress and return to power, an NDTV poll of polls indicated. The biggest predictions in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party are Republic TV-Matrize, which gives the BJP a massive 115-130 seats, and the Times Now-ETG, which gives it 108-128 seats.

Here are the LIVE updates from Rajasthan:

Rajasthan Election Results: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Exclusive

"It is an exciting day. It's massive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs massive misgovernance of the Congress. We are confident that the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a vast number of seats," Mr Rathore said. 

On Rebels

"Anybody who keeps the "nation first" will fight unitedly as the party. People who wanted to take advantage of the party and did not get what they wanted, jumped the ship. In terms of reaching out to the independents, the senior leaders will do it," he said.

Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Divya Kumari
Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Election Results: Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan Set To Be Tough Contest

The counting of votes in Rajasthan -- due today -- promises to be a riveting show, notwithstanding the exit poll predictions of a BJP victory in a state that has a three-decade-old revolving door system where the incumbent gets voted out.
Rajasthan Election Results: Key Parties

Much like the last several decades, it's a direct competition between the saffron party and the grand old party in Rajasthan. The two national parties are closely monitoring political developments in Rajasthan and other four states that voted this election cycle ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
Rajasthan Election Results: Past Results


The Congress party won the 2018 polls, with 100 seats as compared to BJP's 73. Party veteran Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the state chief minister for the third time in 2018. In 2013, the BJP had secured a gargantuan majority with 163 seats, with Vasundhara Raje leading the government as the chief minister for the second time. The Congress' strength was reduced to just 21 seats in the Assembly.  
Rajasthan Election Results: Total Candidates

What's the total number of candidates in Rajasthan?

The Rajasthan state assembly will get 199 of its 200 MLAs from among the 1,862 candidates in the fray this time. A total of 5,26,90,146 people were eligible to vote in this year's elections.
Rajasthan Election Results: Voter Turnout

What was the voter turnout in 2023?

Rajasthan registered a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, marginally higher than 2018's 74.71 per cent.
Rajasthan Election Results: Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan Set To Be Tough Contest

Rajasthan Election Results: Stage Set For Counting

Banking on the Ashok Gehlot dispensation's welfare measures in Rajasthan, will the Congress today buck the trend of the state not repeating a government in the past three decades? In the last six assembly elections, the state voted the BJP and the Congress to power alternately.

While most pollsters have predicted an edge for the BJP in Rajasthan, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the assembly polls held on November 25.

With varying predictions, nothing is being left to chance. The Congress as well as the BJP have started reaching out to Independent candidates, including rebels, and even smaller outfits in case there is a split verdict.
