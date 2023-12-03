Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes In Rajasthan Today

Election Results 2023: The elections in Rajasthan were held in a single phase on November 25.

The votes for the Rajasthan assembly polls, which saw a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, will be counted today. The elections in the desert state were held in a single phase on November 25. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leading the Congress, is optimistic that the party will defy the long-standing anti-incumbency trend of Rajasthan.

The BJP is set to defeat the Congress and return to power, an NDTV poll of polls indicated. The biggest predictions in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party are Republic TV-Matrize, which gives the BJP a massive 115-130 seats, and the Times Now-ETG, which gives it 108-128 seats.

Here are the LIVE updates from Rajasthan:

Dec 03, 2023 07:43 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Exclusive



"It is an exciting day. It's massive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs massive misgovernance of the Congress. We are confident that the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a vast number of seats," Mr Rathore said.

On Rebels

"Anybody who keeps the "nation first" will fight unitedly as the party. People who wanted to take advantage of the party and did not get what they wanted, jumped the ship. In terms of reaching out to the independents, the senior leaders will do it," he said.



Dec 03, 2023 07:26 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Divya Kumari



Dec 03, 2023 07:26 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Sachin Pilot



Dec 03, 2023 07:16 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Heavyweights - Ashok Gehlot



Dec 03, 2023 07:15 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan Set To Be Tough Contest



The counting of votes in Rajasthan -- due today -- promises to be a riveting show, notwithstanding the exit poll predictions of a BJP victory in a state that has a three-decade-old revolving door system where the incumbent gets voted out. The counting of votes in Rajasthan -- due today -- promises to be a riveting show, notwithstanding the exit poll predictions of a BJP victory in a state that has a three-decade-old revolving door system where the incumbent gets voted out.

Dec 03, 2023 06:28 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Key Parties



Much like the last several decades, it's a direct competition between the saffron party and the grand old party in Rajasthan. The two national parties are closely monitoring political developments in Rajasthan and other four states that voted this election cycle ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Dec 03, 2023 06:28 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Past Results





The Congress party won the 2018 polls, with 100 seats as compared to BJP's 73. Party veteran Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the state chief minister for the third time in 2018. In 2013, the BJP had secured a gargantuan majority with 163 seats, with Vasundhara Raje leading the government as the chief minister for the second time. The Congress' strength was reduced to just 21 seats in the Assembly.

Dec 03, 2023 06:27 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Total Candidates



What's the total number of candidates in Rajasthan?

The Rajasthan state assembly will get 199 of its 200 MLAs from among the 1,862 candidates in the fray this time. A total of 5,26,90,146 people were eligible to vote in this year's elections.

Dec 03, 2023 06:26 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Voter Turnout



What was the voter turnout in 2023?

Rajasthan registered a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, marginally higher than 2018's 74.71 per cent.

Dec 03, 2023 06:17 (IST) Rajasthan Election Results: Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan Set To Be Tough Contest



