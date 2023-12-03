Who Will Be Rajasthan Chief Minister If BJP Wins? What Rajyavardhan Rathore Said

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Rajyavardhan Rathore said he expects BJP to win with a clear majority.

BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore exuded confidence about the party's victory ahead of the counting of votes in Rajasthan. He said the fight today is between the 'massive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi' and the 'misgovernance of the Congress', adding that his party will win in Rajasthan with a huge majority.

"It is an exciting day. It's a contest between the massive governance of PM Modi and vs massive misgovernance of the Congress. We are confident that the BJP will form the government with a vast number of seats," Mr Rathore told NDTV.

While the Congress hopes to break the Rajasthan jinx and return to power again, the BJP's election campaign focused on an "anti-incumbency" wave in the state.

The former union minister said that the fact that people of the state had come out in large numbers to vote meant that they wanted to bring a change.

Exit polls have given BJP a slight edge over the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. But Mr Rathore said that there won't be a close contest and the BJP will win the polls with a vast majority.

"No. 2 is about exit polls, how many people can they actually deploy, in comparison to booth workers. We had one at every booth. Our feedback is more informative than these exit polls," he said

Asked about who will be the Chief Minister if the party wins, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the party leadership will make that announcement after the results are out.

"Everything comes at the right time. Once the results are out, the party leadership will decide. It is a team effort, a collective effort, somebody will lead. Party will decide at the right time," he said.