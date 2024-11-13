Video: Rajasthan Official Slapped By Independent Candidate Outside Booth

Mr Meena, a former Congress leader, was recently suspended by the party.

In a shocking incident at a Rajasthan polling booth, Naresh Meena, an independent candidate from the Deoli-Uniara constituency, was captured on video slapping a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

The incident took place at Samravata polling station. The video shows Mr Meena walking into the polling booth, slapping SDM Amit Choudhary who was on duty to oversee election protocol - before being restrained by police.

Mr Meena, a former Congress leader, was recently suspended by the party for contesting as an independent after it nominated Kastor Chand Meena over him for the Deoli-Uniara by-election. Backed by the Bharat Adivasi Party, Mr Meena's decision to run independently stirred concerns over potential vote splits in the bypolls.

The by-election for the Deoli-Uniara seat was necessitated after Congress leader Harish Chandra Meena, who won the seat in 2018 and 2023, vacated it to serve in the Lok Sabha following the general election.

Voting for seven assembly seats across Rajasthan, including Deoli-Uniara, began early today under tight security, with over 9,000 personnel deployed across 1,914 polling stations. In total, 69 candidates are competing in this high-stakes election, and results are expected on November 23.

Currently, the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is led by the BJP with 114 seats, while Congress holds 65.