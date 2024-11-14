"Wont Surrender": High Drama As Cops Arrest Rajasthan Candidate Who Slapped Official

Naresh Meena - the independent candidate in Wednesday's by-poll for Rajasthan's Deoli-Uniara Assembly seat, who slapped an election official on camera during voting - was arrested Thursday amid high drama.

He was arrested after a "strategic" operation by a large police team, which included senior officers and cops in full riot gear. Minutes before he was cornered and taken into custody Meena declared to reporters "I will not surrender", and called on his followers to "surround the police... jam traffic".

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed dozens of cops, almost all carrying lathis and shields, and wearing protective vests and helmets, marching down a rural road. Police vehicles and an anti-riot vehicle were also seen. "We will approach strategically... we will request him to surrender and not take the law in his hands," Vikas Sangwan, the Superintendent of Police in Tonk district, told ANI.

But Meena's arrest triggered more violent protests by his supporters, scores of whom gathered to block the highway outside the village of Samravata, which was where the 'slap-gate' incident took place.

A video posted on ANI showed dozens of cops in riot gear marching down the highway, skirting piles of burning straw scattered around them. "They were probably supporters of Meena. We have cleared the roadblock. The situation will be under control," Brijendra Singh Bhati, Additional SP (Tonk), said.

Naresh Meena's 'Slap-Gate' Video

A video that went viral showed Meena walking into the booth, grabbing Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Choudhary by the collar, and smacking his head. He landed two blows before the cops restrained him.

Meena alleged Choudhary contrived to add three extra votes at that booth.

"My plan was to visit every booth... but I found out the entire administration was working to ensure the BJP candidate will win. People were being forced to vote," he claimed, "When I asked who was forcing them they said it was the SDM. Yes, I slapped him but I did it because he was doing something wrong."

The police, however, had a different story; SP Sangwan said, "Some people were boycotting the panchayat election. The SDM and Tehsil officers went to convince them but, during the negotiation, the independent candidate (Naresh Meena) slapped him (the SDM)."

'Slap-Gate' Violence

The assault on the polling official triggered violent reactions all around, including vandalism and arson, and a failed attempt to arrest Naresh Meena last night. Inspector-General (Ajmer Range) Om Prakash this morning said, "There was ruckus... stone pelting and arson... in Samravata village late last night after we tried to arrest Naresh Meena. So far 60 people have also been arrested."

Eight cars, including police vehicles, and over two dozen motorcycles were set on fire during violence between unidentified individuals and the police, prompting deployment of additional forces.

"Cases have been registered on charges of obstructing government officials, fleeing police custody, and vandalising public property. Many cases are already registered... we will ensure stringent action."

"Not Scared", Meena's Boast

Immediately after the 'slap-gate' row Meena, then on the run, posted in Hindi on X, "Main theek hu... na dare the na darenge (I am fine... I am not scared and will never be)."

He also accused the Congress' Tonk MP, Harish Chandra Meena, of orchestrating the incident. "Harish Meena is involved... he got my ticket canceled and has conspired against me before. He may even arrange my encounter (killing)."

Meena was suspended from the Congress last week after flouting party orders.

He wanted to contest the seat but the party opted to field Kastor Chand Meena. A disgruntled Meena then said he would stand as an independent candidate with support from the Bharat Adivasi Party.

Congress Pounces

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was quick to slam the ruling BJP on this matter, declaring the credibility of the state's police force had been eroded and that law-and-order had collapsed.

"How did he (Meena) have the courage to do such a thing? This was not a minor incident. When there is no fear among people they take the law into their hands... this is the situation in the state today."

Deoli-Uniara By-Poll

The Deoli-Uniara by-poll was triggered after Harish Chandra Meena, who won the seat in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections, was elected to the Lok Sabha in the April-June general election.

Deoli-Uniara is within the Tonk Lok Sabha constituency, which Harish Meena won and in which senior Congress leader and ex Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, is seen to have significant sway.

The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 23.

