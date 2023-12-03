"Exceeded Expectations": 'Daughter Of Jaipur' Diya Kumari On BJP Win

Diya Kumar said results of the assembly elections have exceeded their expectations

Rajasthan BJP leader Diya Kumari is leading in her Vidhyadhar Nagar seat and her party has already crossed the halfway mark in the state.

Ms Kumari told NDTV it was quite obvious the public would vote out the "corrupt" Congress government and support her party.

A member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, Ms Kumar said the results of the assembly elections have exceeded their expectations.

"The BJP is winning in three states. This has exceeded our expectations. The party workers are extremely happy. The public has uprooted the corrupt Congress government and voted for the BJP for development," she told NDTV amid victory chant by her supporters.

"The public knows the BJP works for the people. They want a government that will ensure women security, give jobs to young people, and treat farmers well," Ms Kumari said, and credited the win to all the workers of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On whether she would become the chief minister, Ms Kumari told NDTV, "This question makes no sense. The BJP high command decides such matters."

She is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur. Her appeal for votes was made as a "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets".

She has won the two elections that she contested since joining the BJP in 2013. She was elected MP in the 2019 general election with one of the biggest victory margins of 5.51 lakh votes.