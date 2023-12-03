BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Rajasthan, Congress Trails, Early Leads Show

Rajasthan assembly election results 2023: Votes are being counted today

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with 101 seats, while the Congress trails with 78 seats, early leads show.

There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan in the last term. In the 2018 election, the vote share was 38.77 per cent for the BJP and 39.30 per cent for the Congress.

Both parties have reached out to the winning independents and rebel candidates in different levels, news agency PTI reported.

Over 40 rebels from both the BJP and the Congress had contested the Rajasthan election after they were denied tickets.

While most exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP, three exit polls in their upper limit had forecast a Congress win in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress leader CP Joshi told NDTV they have already distributed ladoos.