Advertisement

RPVT 2025 Result: Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result Declared, Download Directly Here

RPVT 2025 Results: The Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary 2025 result has been declared. Students can login and download the result on the official website.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
RPVT 2025 Result: Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result Declared, Download Directly Here
RPVT 2025 Results: Download and save the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result 2025: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has released the result for Pre-Veterinary examinations today, August 25, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university- rajuvas.org.

The examination is held for admission to to B.V.Sc.- Bachelor of Veterinary Science and  A.H. - Animal Husbandry Degree Course for the academic year 2025-2026.

Rajasthan Veterinary Results: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website - rajuvas.org.
  • On the homepage, click on RPVT-2025 Results.
  • Enter your registration id, password and select the degree/course.
  • Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Download directly through this link if the main page of the official website does not works- "RPVT 2025 Results". 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RPVT 2025 Result, Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result Download, RPVT Rajasthan Result 2025 Direct Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com