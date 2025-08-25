RPVT 2025 Result: Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result Declared, Download Directly Here

Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result 2025: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has released the result for Pre-Veterinary examinations today, August 25, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university- rajuvas.org.

The examination is held for admission to to B.V.Sc.- Bachelor of Veterinary Science and A.H. - Animal Husbandry Degree Course for the academic year 2025-2026.

Rajasthan Veterinary Results: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website - rajuvas.org.

On the homepage, click on RPVT-2025 Results.

Enter your registration id, password and select the degree/course.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Download directly through this link if the main page of the official website does not works- "RPVT 2025 Results".