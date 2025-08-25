RPVT 2025 Result: Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result Declared, Download Directly Here

RPVT 2025 Results: Download and save the result for future reference.
Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Result 2025: The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has released the result for Pre-Veterinary examinations today, August 25, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the university- rajuvas.org.
The examination is held for admission to to B.V.Sc.- Bachelor of Veterinary Science and A.H. - Animal Husbandry Degree Course for the academic year 2025-2026.
Rajasthan Veterinary Results: How To Download Result?
- Visit the official website - rajuvas.org.
- On the homepage, click on RPVT-2025 Results.
- Enter your registration id, password and select the degree/course.
- Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
Download directly through this link if the main page of the official website does not works- "RPVT 2025 Results".