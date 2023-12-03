'Magic Has Ended': BJP Leader's Jibe At Ashok Gehlot As Congress Trails

Just three hours into counting of votes for Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP has surged ahead and is on course to displace Congress in the state. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that the state has come out of the spell of the "magician".

“The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Mr Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

“People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out,” Mr Shekhawat told reporters in Jaipur.

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with 108 seats, while the Congress trails with 75 seats, early leads show.

There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan in the last term. In the 2018 election, the vote share was 38.77 per cent for the BJP and 39.30 per cent for the Congress.