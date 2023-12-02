Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Congress Vs BJP In Rajasthan Set To Be Tough Contest

Rajasthan Election Results: Eight of nine exit polls gave the BJP a comfortable victory.

The counting of votes in Rajasthan -- due today -- promises to be a riveting show, notwithstanding the exit poll predictions of a BJP victory in a state that has a three-decade-old revolving door system where the incumbent gets voted out.

The campaigning has been intense on both sides. The BJP had pulled all stops in line with its established election template, deploying senior ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress had followed a grassroots campaign with frequent appearances by its central leaders.

All through it, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot projected huge confidence, claiming he has beaten the jinx on the fortunes of the party in power. The BJP rode high on the trend, and the power of the Narendra Modi brand.

On Thursday, as the polls in five states ended with the election in Telangana, the NDTV Poll of Polls -- an aggregate of nine exit polls --- indicated that it could be a daunting task for Mr Gehlot to get a second consecutive term.

Eight of nine exit polls gave the BJP a comfortable, if not a strong, victory. The aggregate indicated that the BJP may get 104 seats and Congress 86.

But in 2018, then incumbent BJP had given a tough fight to the Congress, stopping it one short of majority. There is a chance that this time, it might find itself on the other side of the fence, especially in the absence of a marked difference in the poll promises of the two parties.

Both parties have made provisions for farmers, youth, the elderly, women and various groups. But like the difference in the price of cooking gas they are offering -- the BJP's Rs 450 to Congress's Rs 500 -- the gap is marginal.

There are other similarities. Over the better part of five years, both parties have struggled to contain inner rifts and factionalism -- the Congress more publicly than the BJP. While the bickering was put on hold as the election got closer, the united front -- especially in the case of the Congress -- could take a backseat if victory is achieved.

The Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot feud over the top job has made headlines frequently over the last two years.

Differences between the two leaders surfaced shortly after Mr Pilot, a contender for the post, was persuaded by Rahul Gandhi to be Mr Gehlot's deputy. He revolted in 2020, bringing the Gehlot government to the brink.

A second straight victory for the Congress now could make it hard for the Central leadership to deny Mr Gehlot's claims for a fourth term.

For the BJP, the lack of a Chief Ministerial candidate is seen as a key factor that might affect the fortunes of the party, especially in the run-up to the crucial elections that are seen as a bellwether for the 2024 polls in the state.

Vasundhara Raje, the BJP's best-known face in the state, has not been projected as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, there is a long queue for the top job, with state BJP chief CP Joshi, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Diya Kumari and Baba Balaknath being among the contenders.

With 2018 making it clear that the Opposition party can no longer expect a walkover and will have to fight for a victory, Rajasthan mandate promises to be a cliffhanger.