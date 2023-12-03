Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Counting Of Votes At 8 AM, Result Today

Election Results: The Madhya Pradesh election result is being declared today.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: The Madhya Pradesh election result is being declared today, with counting of votes from 8 am IST. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023 to elect all 230 members of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Voting was carried out in a single phase.

Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the last twenty years, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when Congress came to power in 2018. Interestingly, though, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been a four-time Chief Minister, has not been officially declared as the candidate for the top post in 2023.

Will the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP return for another 5 years? Or Will the Congress finally manage to make a full-term comeback after over two decades of sitting in the Opposition?

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023:

Dec 03, 2023 07:34 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Poll Result 2023 - The Kamal Nath Factor



Kamal Nath is the man who won Madhya Pradesh for the Congress in 2018. Kamal Nath is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP and has held six berths in the union cabinet, as well as serving as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. Kamal Nath, now 76, is a man-on-a-mission.





Dec 03, 2023 07:28 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Poll Result 2023 - Highest-Ever Voter Turnout



Madhya Pradesh saw its highest-ever turnout of over 77 per cent during the voting for the Assembly polls on November 17. The Congress is hoping anti-incumbency will sweep it back to power, but four-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed the BJP's performance is enough to get his party re-elected.

Dec 03, 2023 07:05 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 - So, Who Seems To Have The Advantage On Vote Counting Day



On paper, the advantage is with the BJP - Madhya Pradesh has voted for the party in three of the last four elections and four of nine exit polls have it returning to power, each by large margins. Three of those four give it more than 139 of the Assembly's 230 seats.





Dec 03, 2023 07:00 (IST) Battleground Madhya Pradesh - What Happened In 2020 And Why Congress Is Hungry For 'Revenge'



For the Congress and Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister, the 2023 Madhya Pradesh election is a chance at redemption after the events of March 2020, when several MLAs along with Jyotiraditya Scindia left an in-party after a tussle with Kamal Nath. This led to the fall of the Congress government in the state. Jyotiraditya Scindia then joined the BJP following which the BJP returned to power in the state. Kamal Nath has squarely blamed Mr Scindia, accusing him of a "sauda" (deal) with the BJP in 2020.





