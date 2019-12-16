Election Panel Seeks Transcript Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Speech

Rahul Gandhi has refused to apologise for the comment he made at a poll rally in Jharkhand

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Jharkhand poll authorities to submit a certified copy of the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he had made the "rape in India" remark while addressing an election rally in the state last week.

The decision to seek the transcript came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Mr Gandhi, accusing him of using the issue of rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the commission said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

"The transcript should be with us anytime now... we are busy with polling in Jharkhand at present," said a senior EC functionary.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Rahul Gandhi had made the remark while taking a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.