Election Official Dies In Road Accident In Meghalaya

The vehicle met with an accident in West Garo Hills.

In an unfortunate incident, an election official who was part of a polling party died today after their vehicle met with an accident in West Garo Hills.

The officials were on their way to Photamati when the vehicle overturned on the road, leaving the occupants with serious facial and head injuries.

According to information, injured officials from the Polling Party were bound for 44/8 Jangrapara LP School of 44-Raksamgre Assembly Constituency when the accident took place.

"The injured officials were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital Tikrikilla CHC from where 02 polling officers are being referred to a higher medical facility in Goalpara. All others were given the first aid treatment. Medical assistance is being provided to all the injured persons," a statement from the district election office said.

"Polling materials and EVM/VVPAT was secured by the concerned Sector Magistrate accompanied by the concerned Sector police Officer in the presence of CAPF and was taken

to the concerned Polling Station which is being guarded by Central forces so that transparency of the whole electoral process is ensured," it said.

Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya FR Kharkongor, consoled the official's death and offered Rs 15 lakh compensation to his family.

"Chesan Marak was a keen and dedicated worker & a flag bearer of democracy. We continue to uphold his family in our prayers at this hour of grief. The Election Department is extending an ex gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakhs ( Fifteen lakhs)which will be paid to the next of kin of the official ,due to the unfortunate event of death of the above official while on polling duty. We salute the tangible contributions of all polling officials involved in the poll process and the acknowledge with gratitude ,the momentous efforts put in by each and every member of the Election machinery as the true "foot soldiers " of democracy," FR Kharkongor said.

Meghalaya will vote tomorrow and the counting of votes will be done on March 2 along with those of Tripura and Nagaland.