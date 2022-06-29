Election For Vice President To Be Held On August 6

Elections, if needed, to choose the next Vice-President of India will be held on August 6, the Election Commission announced today. The counting will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 17, the Commission said.

MPs from both houses vote to elect the Vice-President.

The term of office of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10, 2022. "As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term," the Commission said.