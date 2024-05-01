Poll Body Revises Protocol To Handle EVM Units After Supreme Court Order

The Election Commission has tweaked the protocol for handling and storage of SLU, symbol loading units, following the directions of the Supreme Court which had ordered that the machines should be sealed and secured in a container and stored in a strongroom along with the EVMs at least for 45 days post the declaration of results.

An EVM has three components - the ballot unit, control unit, and VVPAT. An SLU is used to upload the name and symbol of the candidates contesting on a particular seat on VVPAT or paper trail machines.

The poll authority, in a statement on Wednesday, said all state chief electoral officers have been directed to create necessary infrastructure and provisions to implement the new protocols for handling and storage of the SLUs.

"As mandated by the Supreme Court, the revised protocols are applicable in all cases of completion of the symbol loading process in the VVPATs undertaken on or after May 1, 2024," the Commission said.

Before the Supreme Court order, the SLUs were handed over to local poll officials.

In the marathon seven-phase polls, 102 constituencies went to poll during the first phase, while 89 seats voted on April 26. The next phase is scheduled on May 7.

The votes will be counted on June 4.