Poll Body Invites Political Parties To Discuss Strengthening Of Election Process

The Election Commission has written to all political parties, asking them to participate in a meeting to strengthen the election process within the legal framework. The meeting could be held at their convenience, he wrote.

The Commission has also invited suggestions from all national and state parties to flag any unresolved issues by April 30 with concerned officials.

At an internal meeting of the Commission last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed junior officials to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve issues and submit an action taken report by March 31.

The Commission has also urged the political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.

The Commission's initiative comes amid massive Opposition allegations of tampering of electoral rolls in last month's assembly election in Delhi.

The matter is expected to have ripples in parliament during the ongoing budget session. The Opposition parties are also expected to flag the multiple EPIC issue.

