Election Commission approves E Palaniswami As AIADMK General Secretary

E Palaniswami has been listed as the general secretary of AIADMK.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday approved Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). This cements Palaniswami's leadership in the AIADMK.

The Election Commission of India is updating the lists of office-bearers of several political parties after their organisational elections.

While Mr Palaniswami has been listed as the general secretary of the party, Dindigul C Srinivasan has been declared as the Treasurer of AIADMK and Tamil Magan Hussain the presidium chairman.

The poll body's decision came after the Madras High Court in March rejected applications filed by AIADMK expelled leader O Panneerselvam and refused to interfere with his expulsion from the party.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)