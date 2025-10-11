Election Body Seeks Video Of Mamata Banerjee Warning State Poll Chief: Sources

The Election Commission of India has sought the video of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee making threatening remarks against West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said sources, months before the eastern state votes to elect a new government.

Banerjee had on Thursday threatened to disclose "corruption allegations" against CEO Manoj Agarwal if he overstepped his limits. She also accused him of threatening her officers at the event, attended by the state's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and minister Aroop Biswas.

This is the first time Banerjee has raised such a serious allegation against a state polling chief since taking charge in 2011.

The EC has sought the clipping of the Chief Minister's remarks and a translation from the CEO's office by the end of the day, sources in the CEO's Kolkata office told NDTV. Any allegation against the CEO of a state must be submitted to the Lokpal with evidence, they added.

The development follows within 24 hours after BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari submitted a letter to the Election Commission, seeking an FIR against the Chief Minister for threatening the state's election body chief.

The BJP's letter, submitted through the CEO, stated that such a warning attempts to subvert the foundation of Indian democracy.

"When the Chief Minister of a state openly threatens the very officers entrusted with ensuring electoral integrity, it sends a chilling message across the administrative hierarchy—that loyalty to the ruling party is to be preferred over loyalty to the Constitution. This is not merely political rhetoric. It is an attempt to subvert the foundation of Indian democracy," the letter said.

The BJP has also announced a deadline for the Chief Minister to disclose the allegations against the CEO. If she doesn't by Monday, the party has threatened to launch an indefinite protest outside the EC office till action is taken against Banerjee.