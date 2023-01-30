E Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis's Flight Returns To Mumbai Due To Bad Weather

The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to "bad weather". (File)

A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official from the Chief Minister's office said.

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend a programme.

The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to "bad weather," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)