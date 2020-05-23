Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook Status

Eid ul-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid ul-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid ul-Fitr has a particular islamic prayer that consists of two units generally performed in an open field or large hall.

Traditionally, Eid ul-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month (either because clouds block its view or because the western sky is still too bright when the moon sets), then the holiday is celebrated the following day. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated for one to three days, depending on the country.

Eid ul-Fitr: Here are some of the messages that you can send to your loves ones -