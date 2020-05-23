Eid ul-Fitr 2020: Greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook Status

Eid ul-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid ul-Fitr has a particular islamic prayer that consists of two units generally performed in an open field or large hall.
Traditionally, Eid ul-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month (either because clouds block its view or because the western sky is still too bright when the moon sets), then the holiday is celebrated the following day. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated for one to three days, depending on the country.
Eid ul-Fitr: Here are some of the messages that you can send to your loves ones -
- Eid Mubarak to you and your family!
- Let this Eid be an occasion of sharing the love and care with friends and family. Eid Mubarak to your family
- Eid is a day of sharing and caring for others. Eid Mubarak!
- On this day, we should pay gratitude to Allah for all it has given to us. Eid Mubarak!
- May Allah bless with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.
- Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!
- May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.
- Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid Day!
- You can bring a smile on face even when I am feeling sad. A friend like is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!
- May Allah on this day grants you wisdom and kindness!
- The first and the foremost thing that we should ask from Allah is mercy to make it a purposeful Eid for all of us.... Eid Mubarak
- May the goodness and joys of Eid are multiplied millions of times to bring eternal happiness in your life.... Eid Mubarak to you.