Eid ul Fitr 2020: Date, Moon Sight Timing In India: All You Need To Know

Eid al Fitr in 2020: Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, will becelebrated on May 25in India.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal and marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer. The Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia. The timings and dates, however, differ in all countries.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, will be celebrated on May 25 in India. The dates, however, may vary depending on the moon sighting. Once the Shawwal moon has been sighted Eid 2020 will begin. Kerala will celebrate Eid on Sunday, Muslim clerics in the southern state informed. According to news agency ANI, people are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. "The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes," a local was quoted as saying by the news agency.

This year, Ramadan in India began on April 26 and it lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 to 30 days. After the Ramadan end date, Eid-al-Fitr date is announced. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship.

Eid is being celebrated in Gulf countries - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain on Sunday.

On Eid-ul-fitr, the faithful offer prayers, listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (distribute food). The festival is also celebrated with feasts with families, relatives and friends meeting, greeting and exchanging gifts. Children are given 'Eidi' (small gifts) as a token of love from elders.

Eid celebrations - much like all festivals - are inundated with a range of hearty spreads which includes biryani, kebabs and tikkas of all kinds like galouti, boti and seekh kabab. Haleem - a rich meaty porridge, korma - a thick meat-based curry, are part of the hearty spread too. Since it is called 'Meethi Eid', the celebrations often comprises a wide gamut of sweet delicacies such as sheer khurma, khubani ka meetha and khalja pheni.