Ladakh Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Eid ul-Fitr 2020: "The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today," a local spoke to news agency ANI.

Ladakh Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Eid al Fitr 2020: Unlike any other Eid in the cold desert, people would be offering their prayers at home

Ladakh:

Ladakh is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with the moon being sighted in Kargil.

"The moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today," a local spoke to news agency ANI.

Unlike any other Eid in the cold desert, people would be offering their prayers at home. The streets and markets lack the hubbub of Ladakhis' usual festivities.

"We are positive that we can win against this pandemic together," said another local.

With just one active COVID-19 case and zero fatalities under its belt, there is much to celebrate in the union territory today.

Comments
Eid ul-Fitr 2020Ladakhcoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com