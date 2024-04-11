Eid ul-Fitr: Why It Is Celebrated And Other Things To Know

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 is being celebrated on India on April 11.

Eid ul-Fitr is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr embodies the essence of faith, unity and gratitude. As the crescent moon appears, signalling the end of dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan, Muslims around the world rejoice in the spirit of this auspicious occasion. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on India on April 11 (Thursday). On this day, Muslims will organise charity and feasting, along with prayers.

How is the date of Eid ul-Fitr determined?

Islam follows the lunar calendar, based on phases of the Moon. Ramadan starts in its ninth month. Each year, the month begins around 11 days prior to when it started in the previous solar year. This leads to changes in the dates of Ramadan from year to year.

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims eagerly await for the sighting of the crescent Moon. While some of them go by the news of an official sighting of the Moon, others look at the sky themselves.

So Eid dates differ around the world, though they are usually within one or two days of each other.

What is celebrated on Eid ul-Fitr?

The festival marks the end of the tough fasting during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims don't eat or drink anything from dawn to dusk. They engage in prayer, and strive for spiritual growth during this period.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the culmination of this period of devotion, offering an opportunity for believers to reflect on their journey of self-discipline and spiritual renewal.

How is Eid ul-Fitr celebrated?

Eid ul-Fitr is a time of jubilation and festivity, as families and communities come together to celebrate the blessings of Ramadan. From the early morning prayers at the mosque to the lively gatherings with loved ones, the air is filled with laughter, warmth and camaraderie.

Central to the celebration is the tradition of sharing delicious meals with family and friends. From mouthwatering dishes to sweet treats, homes are filled with the aroma of festive feasts, symbolising abundance and generosity.

Eid ul-Fitr is also a time for giving and compassion. Muslims are encouraged to share their blessings with those less fortunate, through acts of charity, donations and support for the needy, fostering a sense of empathy and solidarity within the community.