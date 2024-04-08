When Is Eid-ul-Fitr 2024? Know Moon Sighting Date In India

This year, Eid al-Fitr in India will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal moon

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: This month, Muslim communities worldwide observed Ramadan, a holy month dedicated to faith, reflection, and good deeds. It's a time of intense devotion, with Muslims focusing on prayer, personal growth, and strengthening relationships. Fasting from dawn to dusk is a central practice, but Ramadan goes beyond just food. It's about self-discipline, empathy, and seeking forgiveness from God and those who may have been wronged. Acts of charity and generosity are especially encouraged during this sacred month.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslim communities worldwide prepare to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr. This joyous occasion signifies the successful completion of the fast and the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The sighting of the crescent moon will confirm the exact date of Eid al-Fitr for 2024.

It is the perfect occasion to get together with friends and family.

When Will Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Be Celebrated In India?

This year, Eid al-Fitr in India will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. If the crescent moon is visible on the evening of April 9th, 2024, celebrations will commence on April 10th. However, Eid will be observed on April 11th if the moon isn't sighted.

The date of Eid al-Fitr hinges on the lunar calendar, which follows the moon's cycle. This is why the festival falls roughly 10-11 days earlier each year compared to the Gregorian calendar.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Moon Sighting Date in Saudi Arabia and UAE?

Muslim communities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, and other parts of the Middle East and West are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court has called upon all Muslims in the country to observe the crescent moon on the evening of April 8th, 2024. If visible, this will mark the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations commencing on April 9th.

However, the sighting of the crescent moon can sometimes be delayed. In that case, these countries will observe another day of fasting and celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10th. This would signify a 30-day Ramadan instead of the usual 29 days.