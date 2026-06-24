Eggs Out Of Midday Meal Scheme In Bengal. Trinamool Says "Told You So"

A new term is rapidly gaining traction in West Bengal's political discourse these days - 'Dim'-o-cracy. In Bengali, 'Dim' means egg and the term is a spin on politics over eggs. The reason - the new BJP government's decision to have ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) implement the midday meal scheme in the state.

While ISKCON is expected to provide good food, it would be entirely vegetarian and that has raised the hackles of Bengalis - barring a few exceptions, all proud non-vegetarians. The issue has even brought the two factions of the Trinamool Congress on the same side, both loudly criticising the BJP government over the decision.

What Trinamool Said

"After the spectacle of eating fish during the election campaign, the true face of the 'Gujarat Gymkhana' has been revealed," Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien posted on social media platform X.

"The new BJP government in Bengal is orchestrating egg-throwing attacks on opponents, yet it is depriving children of nutrition by removing eggs from mid-day meals. Bengal will never accept this imposed vegetarianism," the post read.

"We respect this religious organisation (ISKCON). But we will urge the Finance Minister to reconsider as eggs are important for nutrition. Why should students have to eat vegetarian food? Children love eggs," said Kumal Ghosh, another Mamata Banerjee loyalist.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool's rebel faction, said: "Removing eggs from the meal is not right, as it is an important source of protein. In Bengal, people traditionally eat non-vegetarian food. If these are excluded, only vegetarian food will be served, which does not suit Bengal's dietary traditions. We strongly oppose this move."

The BJP's Take

The BJP maintains that the government is working on an alternative model for nutrition.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said: "ISKCON cooks nicely. If you have any objections, you don't have to say Hare Krishna, no one will force you. But you will get very good food. You will get pure food, there is no need to worry. Whatever we promise, we think before we promise, and we keep that promise well."

Did This In Kolkata In 2012: ISKCON

Radha Raman Das, the Vice President of ISCKON said in 2012, the organisation served midday meals in schools of north Kolkata under then minister Shashi Panja.

"We serve midday meals across India -- in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states. Satvik veg food is also nutritious. There's no scientific study that claims only egg is source of protein. Players like Virat Kohli are pure veg but still top of the chart. And so are other Olympians," he said.

"We Will consult our nutritionists and prepare a tailored menu that will appeal to the children," he added.

Why The Row Over Eggs

In Bengal, fish, meat, and eggs are not just food but part of the cultural identity and the issue is considered highly sensitive. Traditionally, eggs have been a primary source of affordable and accessible protein for poor and middle-class families in Bengal, which is not among the milk-flood states.

The introduction of eggs in government school midday meals was hailed as a major step towards improving children's nutritional levels. Health experts believe that eggs are a crucial food item for preventing malnutrition among children.

Ahead of the election, the Trinamool had claimed that the BJP will try to impose vegetarianism on Bengal leading to an unprecedented spectacle -- BJP leaders turning up to campaign carrying baskets of fish. Candidates confessed their love for fish and declared whole-hearted approval for the culture of non-vegetarianism.