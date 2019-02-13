Centre Warns Against Revival Of Khalistan-Linked Terrorism In Punjab

NIA has registered seven cases in Punjab during 2016-17: Union Minister (Representational)

The NIA has registered seven terror-related cases in Punjab which were aimed at reviving the Khalistan-linked terrorism in the state, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

c"The objective of which was to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive Khalistan linked terrorism in the state," he said, replying a written question.

Mr Ahir said in order to avert terror incidents in the country, there is a close and effective coordination mechanism between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and the state level.