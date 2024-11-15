'Education Needed for Development, But Must Be Bharat-Centric': Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at inaugural session of 'VIVIBHA 2024: Vision for Viksit Bharat'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has praised what he called the "Bharatiya" idea of development which works in synergy with nature, while the Western model of development is all about conquering nature.

He said Bharat should develop its own models of development which the world can follow.

"Development is not possible without education, but this education should be Bharat-centric. We should take good ideas from around the world but never be blind followers. It is the responsibility of teachers to guide researchers for research which is based on the Bharatiya knowledge system," the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor, said at the inaugural session of 'VIVIBHA 2024: Vision for Viksit Bharat', a three-day national researchers conference hosted by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal - Yuva Aayam in Gurugram's SGT University on Friday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr S Somanath, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and other dignitaries addressed young researchers from different universities across India on realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"Research is quite important to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat as it enhances the capacity and capability of industries, startups, academia, agriculture and health sector besides many more areas," Dr Somanath said, adding the next 25 years are important for India to become "Viksit Bharat."

The ISRO chief said there is a need to connect the dots of research and innovation in science and technology with different sectors. Delineating the plans of ISRO, Dr Somanath said. "We have touched the Moon and further we want to have missions on Mars, Venus, and other planets in the future."

Mr Satyarthi, after praising and thanking the organisers for hosting the huge event, said "this conference was the initiation of a yajna that will enlighten the whole world."

Sachchidanand Joshi, Akhil Bhartiya Adhyaksh, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal requested young researchers to contribute their best for making Bharat a "vishwa guru" through research and innovations.

Ram Bahadur Rai, a Padma Shri winner and chief of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Chancellor of SGT University; Bharat Sharan Singh, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, and Vice Chancellors of several universities, heads of institutions, professors and researchers were present.

The three-day National Researchers Conference centred on the theme "Research to Realisation". Six plenary and 11 parallel sessions will be organised for the benefit of researchers. At the end of the three-day conference, selected researchers will receive opportunities for scholarly publications and prestigious internships at "Institutes of National Importance".