Centre Takes 5 Pledges To Make India Developed Nation: Piyush Goyal

The Centre has taken five pledges as it began its 100-day transformation agenda to move fast towards making India a developed nation, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. According to him, the government will work to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country a developed nation by 2047.

"The government is working on a transformational agenda for the next 100 days to make India a rapidly developed nation. In the coming 100 days, the government will follow the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, which aims to take India forward on a fast-tracked pathway, follow the 'Five Pledges', and ensure that every citizen takes upon himself the responsibility of making India a prosperous and developed nation," Mr Goyal said at the Lokmat Global Economic Summit.

Explaining the five pledges, Mr Goyal said the first one is the resolve to make India a developed nation. Urging the young people of the country to visualise themselves over the next few decades, he said they will be the primary drivers of this transformation. "This commitment can only be realised if we also embrace the remaining four pledges with equal seriousness," he said.

The second pledge is to shed the colonial mindset, he said. Referring to India's rich history as a global economic powerhouse, the Union Minister said centuries of foreign subjugation had eroded confidence and imposed limitations. "We must not be bound by the constraints of the past but instead aspire to meet global benchmarks and set ambitious goals," he said.

The third pledge is about taking pride in India's heritage. According to Mr Goyal, India's history, culture, traditions, and value systems hold deep significance as the country moves towards becoming a developed nation. "

Vikas bhi, virasat bhi - we must pursue development while preserving our heritage. Our diversity is our strength, and we must amalgamate our traditions into a collective journey towards progress," he said.

The fourth pledge is that the unity and integrity of the nation must be paramount.

Commending India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) for its efforts to engage the young generation from across India and abroad, Mr Goyal remarked that the unity is the country's "greatest strength" and "must be nurtured at every level". He also underscored that the collective spirit is fundamental to the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The fifth pledge is the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians to contribute to nation-building, Mr Goyal said.

The Union Minister emphasised that a developed India can only emerge when all citizens work together like a family, with shared responsibility and compassion. "We must be concerned for the marginalised, care for the underprivileged, and ensure that our progress is inclusive and sustainable," he said.