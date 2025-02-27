Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Hits Assam

Assam Earthquake: According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Hits Assam
An earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale struck Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday.
Morigaon, Assam:

An earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale struck Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS said on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam Earthquake, Earthquake
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now