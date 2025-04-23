Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Gujarat's Kachchh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat's Kachchh district on Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were felt at around 11.26 pm at a depth of 20 kilometres in Kachchh.
In a social media post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 22/04/2025 23:26:11 IST, Lat: 23.52 N, Long: 69.95 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat."
EQ of M: 4.3, On: 22/04/2025 23:26:11 IST, Lat: 23.52 N, Long: 69.95 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 22, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/1Jc5autVEN
The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.
Further details awaited.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world