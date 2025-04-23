Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Gujarat's Kachchh

Gujarat Earthquake: The tremors were felt at around 11.26 pm at a depth of 20 kilometres in Kachchh.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Gujarat's Kachchh
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat's Kachchh district on Tuesday night.
Kachchh:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat's Kachchh district on Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 11.26 pm at a depth of 20 kilometres in Kachchh.

In a social media post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 22/04/2025 23:26:11 IST, Lat: 23.52 N, Long: 69.95 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat."

The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Earthquake, Earthquake In Gujarat
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now