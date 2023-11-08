Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Punjab

According to the National Centre for Seismology the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

The NCS further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 & Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rupnagar, Punjab," the NCS said in a post on X.

