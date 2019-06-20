Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Maharashtra's Satara District

Maharashtra earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred around 7.47 am, was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2019 11:12 IST
No casualty or damage to property has been reported in Maharashtra earthquake.


Satara: 

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shook parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on Thursday morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred around 7.47 am, was recorded at a depth of 10 km, the official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official from Satara district administration said.

Satara is located around 120 km from Pune.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

