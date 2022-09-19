4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kargil In Ladakh

Ladakh earthquake: The earthquake took place around 9:30 am and was located 10 km below the ground, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake's epicentre was 151 km west-north-west of Kargil. (Representational)

Kargil:

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh's Kargil on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake took place around 9:30 am and was located 10 km below the ground. The epicentre was 151 km west-north-west of Kargil.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 64 km WNW of Kargil, Ladakh at around 9:30 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said in a tweet.

No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake.

