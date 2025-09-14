5.8 Earthquake Jolts Assam's Guwahati, Tremors Felt In North Bengal, Bhutan

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Assam's Guwahati at 4:41 pm, with tremors felt as far as North Bengal and neighbouring Bhutan. Its epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said. The depth of the quake was 5 km.

No reports of injury or damage to property have been received so far.

Assam is very sensitive to earthquakes as it is at the convergence of the Eurasian and Sunda plates in the Eastern Himalayan Syntaxis.

The earthquake comes days after a 3.5 magnitude quake struck Sonitpur in Assam on September 2.