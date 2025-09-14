Advertisement
5.8 Earthquake Jolts Assam's Guwahati, Tremors Felt In North Bengal, Bhutan

No reports of injury or damage to property have been received so far.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Assam's Guwahati at 4:41 pm, with tremors felt as far as North Bengal and neighbouring Bhutan. Its epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said. The depth of the quake was 5 km.

Assam is very sensitive to earthquakes as it is at the convergence of the Eurasian and Sunda plates in the Eastern Himalayan Syntaxis.

The earthquake comes days after a 3.5 magnitude quake struck Sonitpur in Assam on September 2.

