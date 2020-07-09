Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Mizoram: National Center For Seismology

The epicentre of the earthquake was 23 km southwest (SW) of Champhai, Mizoram.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near East Lungdar (Pt) in Mizoram today, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 23 km southwest (SW) of Champhai, Mizoram, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:28 PM at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



