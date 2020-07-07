4.1 Intensity Earthquake Hits Ladakh Near Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Kargil in ladakh on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

4.1 Intensity Earthquake Hits Ladakh Near Kargil

Earthquake Today in ladakh Strikes Near Kargil. (Represetational)

Kargil:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Kargil in Ladakh on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 359 km north-northeast (NNE) of Kargil, Ladakh, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:33:03 AM IST at a depth of 100 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.

Comments
EarthquakeEarthquake IndiaEarthquake today

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter