4.1 Intensity Earthquake Hits Ladakh Near Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Kargil in Ladakh on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 359 km north-northeast (NNE) of Kargil, Ladakh, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:33:03 AM IST at a depth of 100 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
