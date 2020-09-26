4.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 4.5 earthquake strikes near Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 73 km north-northwest (NNW) of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:02 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



