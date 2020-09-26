4.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

4.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 4.5 earthquake strikes near Gulmarg

Gulmarg:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 73 km north-northwest (NNW) of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:02 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.

Comments
EarthquakeEarthquake IndiaEarthquake today

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india