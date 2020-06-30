Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Thathri

Thathri:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Thathri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 84 km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 8:56:56 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
