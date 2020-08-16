4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

The epicentre of the earthquake was 306 km north (N) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the National Center for Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 306 km north (N) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:10 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

