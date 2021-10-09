Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh With Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Near Itanagar

Itanagar:
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 80 km west-northwest (WNW) of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:24 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.