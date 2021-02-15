4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Island

The epicentre of the earthquake was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Portblair

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was reported near Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:23 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.