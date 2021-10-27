4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The earthquake struck at 4:56 AM at a depth of 80 km near Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 90 km south-southeast (SSE) of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 4:56 AM IST at a depth of 80 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



