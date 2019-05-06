Earlier People Got Electricity On Eid, Not On Diwali: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also mocked the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said during earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh, people got electricity on Muharram and Eid, but not on Holi and Diwali.

Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj constituency in Siddharth Nagar district, Yogi Adityanath said the situation is different now, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (support for all, development for all).

"Earlier, power connections were given on caste lines and people didn't get electricity on Holi and Diwali, but on Muharram and Eid," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Yogi Adityanath also mocked the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. "Shivpal Yadav (Akhilesh's uncle) says that he has no sister. So, where did the 'bua' (aunt) come from?" he asked, referring to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Everyone knows that the new relationship is built to hide each other's sins and the relationship will eventually break on May 23," the chief minister said.

He said the people would give a befitting reply to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks that wherever her party was weak in the state, it has fielded such candidates who would cut into the BJP vote share.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.