The countdown to NDTV's Indian of the Year 2026 has begun as India's most remarkable achievers come together for the event to celebrate changemakers whose vision, leadership and contributions are shaping the nation's future.
From public service and healthcare to business, education, literature, entertainment, and sports, the awards recognize those who have looked past personal achievement to create lasting, meaningful change for the country.
The jury of the award, an elite panel of 11 distinguished Indian leaders, is meeting today at 7 pm.
Meet The Jury -
Justice DY Chandrachud - Former Chief Justice of India
Sanjiv Goenka - Chairman, Rp-Sanjiv Goenka Group
Amitabh Kant - Former G20 Sherpa Of India, Former CEO, Niti Aayog
Dr. Preetha Reddy - Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals
Sanjeev Sanyal - Member, Economic Advisory Council To The Prime Minister
Prasoon Joshi - Chairman, Prasar Bharati
Karan Johar - Filmmaker & Producer; Founder, Dharma Productions
Anupam Kher - Actor, Former Chairman, FTII
Amish Tripathi - Author & Diplomat; Former Director, The Nehru Centre, London
Bharat Anand - Dean, NYU Stern School Of Business
Leander Paes - Tennis Legend, 18 Grand Slam Titles And Olympic Bronze In Tennis
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