Ankiv Baisoya, Delhi Students' Union President, Sacked By ABVP Over Fake Degree Row

DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya, an ABVP leader, was accused of faking his bachelor's degree.

Ankiv Baisoya, the Delhi University Student Union president who was accused of falsifying his bachelor's degree just days after elections to the influential body, has been asked to step down from his post by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The ABVP, a student organisation linked to the ruling BJP, has also expelled also expelled him till an inquiry into the allegations.

"We have asked DUSU (Delhi University Student Union) President Ankiv Baisoya to resign from his post and also expelled him from all the responsibilities of the organisation till the inquiry is over," a statement from ABVP said.

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave the Delhi University more time, till November 20, to verify if Mr Baisoya's bachelor's degree from a university in Tamil Nadu was genuine.

The court on October 30 had granted the university time till Monday to authenticate the degree and inform it as the two-month period within which re-election could be held would expire on November 13.