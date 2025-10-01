Breaking Tradition: Women Play <i>Ram, Lakshman, Ravana </i> In Delhi's 'Pink Ramlila'

Delhi is hosting a unique Ramlila, a traditional performance of the epic Ramayana, featuring scenes with songs, narration, dialogues, and recitals, this year. The "Pink Ramlila" in the IP extension area is different in that its characters, including the historically male roles of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshmana and Ravana, are portrayed by women.

The celebration marks a significant departure from traditional Ramlila productions. Despite facing challenges like rain and flooding, the women's enthusiasm remained unwavering, and the show is receiving widespread acclaim from the visitors.

About the Pink Ramlila troupe



The Pink Ramlila troupe from Moradabad, comprising women from diverse backgrounds, including boutique owners, MBA students, postgraduates, and nursing trainees, were training for two months to bring this epic to life. What makes this production truly special is that it's entirely driven by women, from organisers to performers.



The Ramlila grounds have been transformed with innovative elements, including swings for children, a replica of Goddess Vaishno Devi's cave temple and Operation Sindoor selfie point, a popular spot among visitors. The "Pink Ramlila" has become a sensation in Delhi, attracting families and children alike.

Delhi's Ramlila Scene



The Pink Ramlila is part of Delhi's vibrant Dussehra scene, with various productions and performances across the city. Other notable Ramlila venues in Delhi include the Lal Qila Maidan, which hosts its iconic Luv Kush Ramlila. Similarly, the Ramlila Maidan is also an important site for the traditional theatrical performance of the Ramayana, organised by the Shri Ram Lila Committee.

Another such display is the Sampoorna Ramayan Ramlila at Bharat Mandapam, within the India Gate lawns. It is a spectacular theatrical and musical retelling of the Ramayan epic.



This year, Dussehra is being celebrated on Thursday, October 2.