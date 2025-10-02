Video: In Bhopal, Drunk Men Set Ravan Effigy Afire On Dussehra Morning

The Ravan effigy in Bhopal's Bagh Mungaliya neighbourhood met its end unceremoniously and without pomp, thanks to a drunk group of youngsters who set it on fire early this morning.

Organisers of the Ravan Dahan ceremony, the highlight of Dussehra celebrations, were left stunned around 6 am today when they saw the demon king's effigy in flames, hours before it was to burn before an excited crowd celebrating Dussehra.

A video from the Ravan Dahan site shows the effigy ablaze. The man recording it is heard saying, "They were in a red car; they fled in that direction. They were loitering here. There were some women, too. They were drunk and were smoking cigarettes. It was a new car, without a registration number; call the police."

A big challenge for residents is arranging an effigy for the ceremony this evening at short notice.

As part of Dussehra celebrations, gigantic effigies of the demon king Ravan are set on fire in several parts of the country to symbolise the victory of good over evil. These effigies are stuffed with firecrackers, and communities mark the festival with the light and sound show.