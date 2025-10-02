Advertisement

Dussehra 2025: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, And Other Stars Extend Best Wishes To Fans

Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, and Anupam Kher also penned some wonderful posts

Dussehra 2025: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, And Other Stars Extend Best Wishes To Fans
Instagram/Alia Bhatt and Kajol Ofiicial Team
New Delhi:

Another year, and another Dussehra is upon us. Celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos online, extending their heartfelt festive wishes on this day when good triumphs over evil.

From Kajol and Alia Bhatt to Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, social media has been abuzz with positive messages from the stars.

Alia Bhatt shared a glorious image of Maa Durga with the caption, "May goodness always win. Happy Dussehra."

Kajol posted a compilation of festive moments from the North Bombay Sarbojanin pandal at the Durga Puja hosted by the Mukerji family. The video featured her playful exchanges with Jaya Bachchan, along with fun candid shots with Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and other friends and family.

Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, and Anupam Kher also penned some wonderful posts.

Have a look here:

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

 Kajol wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra. Definitely felt like we were fighting and winning every day of this Navratri!"

Instagram/Akshay Kumar

Instagram/Arjun Kapoor

Instagram/Sonam Kapoor

